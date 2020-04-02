Woodford Green man appears in court accused of firearms and drug offences

A Woodford Green man appeared in court charged with firearms and drugs offences.

Nooha Sillah, 18, of Armstrong Avenue, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of cannabis. He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 1.

Two co-defendants – Darren John Stafford, 22 and Benjamin Agyeman-Badu, 21, both of Aldriche Way, Highams Park – were charged on March 18 with attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They first appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on March 18.

They have all been remanded in custody, and are next due to appear at The Old Bailey at a later date to be confirmed.

The attempted murder and firearm charges relate to an incident which took place in Aldriche Way on the afternoon of March 9.