Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Murder detectives name homeless man who died of 100per cent burns after fire next to A406 in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 20:22 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 24 July 2019

Ionut Manea had been living in a makeshift camp by the A406 in Ilford. He diedof his burns on June 19. Picture: Met Police

Ionut Manea had been living in a makeshift camp by the A406 in Ilford. He diedof his burns on June 19. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Murder detectives investigating the death of a homeless man who was living by the A406 in Ilford and who died of 100per cent burns have named the victim.

The men were living in this makeshift camp by the A406 at Ilford. Picture: Met PoliceThe men were living in this makeshift camp by the A406 at Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Ionut Manea, 38, died in hospital on Wednesday, June 19. He was identified via familial DNA. His next-of-kin have been informed.

A second man, aged 43, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Both victims are Romanian nationals but are not related. They were both believed to be homeless.

Officers are continuing to appeal for more information following the incident in order to uncover the circumstances around how the fire began and a possible motive behind it.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are urging any members of the public who can provide information that may help to come forward.

Officers were originally called at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, June 18 to reports of a fire on land next to the southbound carriageway of the A406. London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended alongside officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS).

You may also want to watch:

The two men were found living in a temporary homeless campsite.

Ionut suffered almost 100per cent burns on his body. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries a few hours later.

The second victim was taken to a specialist burns unit where he is fighting for his life.

Det Chief Insp Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: "If you know anything at all, however insignificant you think it might be, we really need to hear from you as it might be the piece of information that we need to understand how and why this terrible tragedy has occurred.

"Both victims were well known to their community, we implore that those who have any idea about what happened, come forward and share it with us and give our detectives the best possible chance of figuring out the circumstances behind Ionut's death.

"Did you see these two men on the verge when you were driving past, or do you have relevant dash cam footage? If so, please contact us - this was a horrendous incident which has caused one man to lose his life, and another to suffer horrific injuries."

Anyone with information should call 101 or the incident line number 020 8345 3865 quoting either Operation Rochefort or 9090/18JUN.

Two men have been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Top weekend for Hornchurch Athletic as all four teams win

Hornchurch Athletic claim a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians pick up impressive victory against rivals Frenford

Ravi Teja in action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers winger Luque pleased to get off the mark

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Ché is still alive in our hearts’: Family of murdered Ilford 20-year-old speak out as callous killer jailed for life

Che Morrison was the victim of stabbing outside Ilford Station. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists