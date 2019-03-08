Murder detectives name homeless man who died of 100per cent burns after fire next to A406 in Ilford

Ionut Manea had been living in a makeshift camp by the A406 in Ilford. He diedof his burns on June 19. Picture: Met Police Archant

Murder detectives investigating the death of a homeless man who was living by the A406 in Ilford and who died of 100per cent burns have named the victim.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The men were living in this makeshift camp by the A406 at Ilford. Picture: Met Police The men were living in this makeshift camp by the A406 at Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Ionut Manea, 38, died in hospital on Wednesday, June 19. He was identified via familial DNA. His next-of-kin have been informed.

A second man, aged 43, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Both victims are Romanian nationals but are not related. They were both believed to be homeless.

Officers are continuing to appeal for more information following the incident in order to uncover the circumstances around how the fire began and a possible motive behind it.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are urging any members of the public who can provide information that may help to come forward.

Officers were originally called at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, June 18 to reports of a fire on land next to the southbound carriageway of the A406. London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended alongside officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS).

You may also want to watch:

The two men were found living in a temporary homeless campsite.

Ionut suffered almost 100per cent burns on his body. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries a few hours later.

The second victim was taken to a specialist burns unit where he is fighting for his life.

Det Chief Insp Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: "If you know anything at all, however insignificant you think it might be, we really need to hear from you as it might be the piece of information that we need to understand how and why this terrible tragedy has occurred.

"Both victims were well known to their community, we implore that those who have any idea about what happened, come forward and share it with us and give our detectives the best possible chance of figuring out the circumstances behind Ionut's death.

"Did you see these two men on the verge when you were driving past, or do you have relevant dash cam footage? If so, please contact us - this was a horrendous incident which has caused one man to lose his life, and another to suffer horrific injuries."

Anyone with information should call 101 or the incident line number 020 8345 3865 quoting either Operation Rochefort or 9090/18JUN.

Two men have been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.