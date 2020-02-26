Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

An Ilford teen serving a life sentence for murder has been given more time behind bars for his role in a drug dealing gang.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L-R: Kaleem Khan, Mateen Khan and Zia Rehmen. Picture: Essex Police L-R: Kaleem Khan, Mateen Khan and Zia Rehmen. Picture: Essex Police

Jordan Worrie was jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of conspiring to supply a Class A drug.

He was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court along with three other men earlier this month.

Last September, Worrie, 19, formerly of New North Road, Ilford, was given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 16 years in jail after being convicted of the murder of 18-year-old Lyndon Davis.

He was among six teens convicted of murdering Lyndon, who died last March after being found with knife wounds in Marks Gate.

Now Worrie is among the final four of a county lines drug dealing gang to be sentenced.

The court heard Essex Police, acting on community information, launched an investigation in May 2018 targeting county line drug dealing gangs in Debden, Loughton, Buckhurst Hill, Chigwell, Limes Farm and Hainault.

Investigations also established the gang were running county lines in Wales, Cheshire and Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

The six-month probe, supported by Epping Forest District Council, culminated in November 2018 with the execution of 19 warrants and 24 arrests for offences ranging from possession of drugs, to possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers seized £30,000 worth of high purity cocaine as well as crack, heroin and more than £83,000 in cash during the raids. They also discovered and dismantled cannabis farms in Harlow, Essex and recovered a haul of the drug worth up to £500,000.

In total, 24 people have been sentenced in connection with the investigation.

As well as Worrie, three other men were jailed on February 11.

Kaleem Khan, 28, of Manford Way, Chigwell, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, possessing a Class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Mateen Khan, 25, of Manford Way, Chigwell, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and four counts of conspiring to supply Class A and B drugs.

Zia Rehmen, 26, of Barley Lane, Ilford, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

Chief Insp Lewis Basford, district commander for Brentwood and Epping Forest district, said: "As long as people continue to attempt to sell drugs in our county we will continue to hunt them down and bring them to justice and, if that takes days or, as in this case, an operation that runs for months, we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of them."