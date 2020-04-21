Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight
PUBLISHED: 14:38 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 21 April 2020
A fight in Ilford left two men injured, one with head injuries.
Police were called at 5.08pm on Monday, April 20 to reports of a man assaulted in Havelock Street. No one has yet been arrested.
London Ambulance Service attended and took the man, aged 28, to hospital with head injuries sustained during a fight.
A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “His injuries were not life-threatening nor life-changing and he was later discharged after treatment.
“A second victim, a man aged 42, approached officers at the scene suffering cuts from the same incident.
“Enquiries continue.”
