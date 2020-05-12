Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

A shop worker has appeared in court accused of the murder of his young children while his wife was in the shower.

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and Nigash Nithiyakumar, who was three years old, were fatally wounded with a knife at the family home in Aldborough Road North, Newbury Park, on Sunday, April 26.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene while Nigash died in hospital.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, was rushed to hospital with knife wounds.

He was charged with murder after being released from hospital.

On Tuesday, May 12 he appeared at the Old Bailey for a Skype hearing before Judge Nigel Lickley QC.

Appearing by video link from jail, he spoke to confirm his identity, with help from a Tamil translator.

He confirmed to the judge that he spoke some English, having worked in a shop.

Judge Lickley set a plea hearing at the Old Bailey for July 28 when a trial date is expected to be fixed.

He remanded the defendant into custody.