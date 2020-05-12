Search

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

PUBLISHED: 16:42 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 12 May 2020

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A shop worker has appeared in court accused of the murder of his young children while his wife was in the shower.

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and Nigash Nithiyakumar, who was three years old, were fatally wounded with a knife at the family home in Aldborough Road North, Newbury Park, on Sunday, April 26.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene while Nigash died in hospital.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, was rushed to hospital with knife wounds.

He was charged with murder after being released from hospital.

On Tuesday, May 12 he appeared at the Old Bailey for a Skype hearing before Judge Nigel Lickley QC.

Appearing by video link from jail, he spoke to confirm his identity, with help from a Tamil translator.

He confirmed to the judge that he spoke some English, having worked in a shop.

Judge Lickley set a plea hearing at the Old Bailey for July 28 when a trial date is expected to be fixed.

He remanded the defendant into custody.

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Tributes to Redbridge Talking Newspaper founder whose inventions helped the blind

John Terence Slade, inventor and long-time guitar player died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: John Slade

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

