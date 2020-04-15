Man jailed for cannabis farm in Chigwell home

A Chigwell man has been jailed for a year after close to 200 cannabis plants were discovered by Essex Police.

Valmir Beqiri, 25, of Limes Avenue, Chigwell, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, April 6 after admitting producing cannabis.

At 12.40pm on Sunday, January 26, Essex Police executed a warrant and found 196 plants inside the Limes Avenue address.

The police arrested Beqiri after discovering every room was filled with plants and had been modified to help produce cannabis.

Sgt Robert Fitt said: “We responded to concerns from residents about drug activity at the address before gathering intelligence.

“We will not tolerate drug crime in our communities, these cultivations fund organised crime groups as well as modern day slavery and human trafficking.

“Thanks to members of the public and proactive policing, we were able to take action and bring Beqiri to justice.”