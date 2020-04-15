Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for cannabis farm in Chigwell home

PUBLISHED: 09:55 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 15 April 2020

Valmir Beqiri was jailed for a year after Essex Police discovered a cannabis farm in a Chigwell home. Picture: Essex Police

Valmir Beqiri was jailed for a year after Essex Police discovered a cannabis farm in a Chigwell home. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A Chigwell man has been jailed for a year after close to 200 cannabis plants were discovered by Essex Police.

Valmir Beqiri, 25, of Limes Avenue, Chigwell, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, April 6 after admitting producing cannabis.

At 12.40pm on Sunday, January 26, Essex Police executed a warrant and found 196 plants inside the Limes Avenue address.

You may also want to watch:

The police arrested Beqiri after discovering every room was filled with plants and had been modified to help produce cannabis.

Sgt Robert Fitt said: “We responded to concerns from residents about drug activity at the address before gathering intelligence.

“We will not tolerate drug crime in our communities, these cultivations fund organised crime groups as well as modern day slavery and human trafficking.

“Thanks to members of the public and proactive policing, we were able to take action and bring Beqiri to justice.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: More than 380 people with Covid-19 have died in east London’s hospitals

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: More than 380 people with Covid-19 have died in east London’s hospitals

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Coronavirus: West Ham boss Moyes fears injuries on return

West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

England Women to join #PlayersTogether movement

England's (back row left to right), Millie Bright, Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Jill Scott, Rachel Daly, Ellen White, (front row left to right) Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze pose for a photograph before kick-off

Man jailed for cannabis farm in Chigwell home

Valmir Beqiri was jailed for a year after Essex Police discovered a cannabis farm in a Chigwell home. Picture: Essex Police

There With You: Clayhall volunteer teams up with schools to get PPE out to frontline NHS staff

Shamik Ghosh delivered visors made by Beal High School to staff at Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Shamik Ghosh
Drive 24