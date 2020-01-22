Seven Kings stabbings: Ilford man charged with possession of offensive weapon after three killed in street fight

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed a 29-year-old Ilford man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the fatal stabbings of three men in Seven Kings on Sunday.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, was charged on January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Redbridge Magistrates' Court later today (Wednesday, January 22).

He remains under investigation in connection with the murders, while a second 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

The police are still not in a position to formally identify the three men who died in the wake of the altercation in Elmstead Road at around 7.40pm on Sunday, January 19.

However, they have confirmed their ages as 29, 30 and 38 years old respectively.

Detectives are still ensuring that all next of kin have been informed.

A Met Police spokesman added: "Enquiries around motive for this incident continue, however we do not believe it to be gang related.

"Officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or to remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.