Eight arrested after Ilford stabbings

PUBLISHED: 09:01 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 03 June 2019

Eastern Avenue. Picture: Google.

Eight have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after two stabbings in Ilford last week.

Officers responded to a report that a group of men were armed with knives and bats on Porters Avenue in Dagenham at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A fight had broken out inside and outside a fast food restaurant on the road, but the suspects had fled the scene before police arrived.

Around fifteen minutes later, paramedics called officers after they found two men with knife wounds on Eastern Avenue, Ilford.

Three males were also at the address and had injuries that police said were not knife-related.

All five were taken to hospital. They weren't in a life-threatening condition.

Of the eight arrested, three are in their late teens, four are in their 20s and one man is in his early 60s.

They have all been released on bail until late June. Enquires are ongoing.

