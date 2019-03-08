Trio from east London jailed for 'ferocious' knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police Archant

Three men from east London who carried out a frenzied knife attack after cornering their victim in a youth centre have been sentenced to more than 50 years in jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At Harrow Crown Court on Friday, September 13, Hasnain Talib, 19, of Hatfield Close, Barkingside, was sentenced to 23 years for attempted murder, while Dantai Demontagnac, 18, of Arthingworth Street, West Ham, was sentenced to 23 years plus three years on licence for the same offence.

Doane Young, 19, of Barking Road, Plaistow, was sentenced to 12 years for grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three were convicted on Friday, July 5 following a trial at the same court.

The court heard how the three targeted their victim, a 17-year-old man, as he stood outside a youth centre in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, shortly before 5.30pm on October 12, 2018.

Talib, Demontagnac and Young, who were all armed with knives, cycled up to the victim as he chatted with friends outside the youth centre.

Brandishing their weapons, they chased the victim into the youth centre before cornering him in a corridor and attacking him.

You may also want to watch:

During the frenzied attack, Demontagnac dropped his knife but retrieved it before inflicting more injuries on the victim.

The three then ran from the scene leaving their victim with stab injuries to his head, back, chest, groin and thighs.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery which ultimately saved his life.

Talib, Demontagnac and Young were quickly identified from CCTV within the centre and subsequently arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Ben Harland of the North East Command Unit led the investigation and said: "The ferocity of this attack was truly shocking and it is only by a combination of luck, and the skill of the medical teams at hospital, that this incident did not have fatal consequences.

"Talib, Demontagnac and Young went out that day armed with knives and with the intention of causing serious harm to someone they perceived as a rival.

"They showed no hesitation in pursuing their victim into a youth centre where children and other members of the public were present to carry out their assault.

"This attack has had a devastating impact on the victim and his family but I hope these sentences bring them some comfort and ensured that justice has been served."