Man charged with terrorism offence following a raid in Goodmayes

Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears Photography

A man has been charged with a terrorism offence following a series of raids by armed officers, including one in Goodmayes.

Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu, 27, of east London, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On July 9 four men were arrested on suspected terror offences as part of a joint operation between the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing.

The operation was part of a proactive investigation relating to suspected terror offences.

A 31-year-old and a 17-year-old who were arrested at an address in east London were released without charge.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested at an address in Leicestershire was also released without charge.

Counter terrorism police were given permission to carry on detaining all four individuals who were arrested before they were released.

The three individuals were released without charge between July 16 and July 20.

Abu has been remanded in custody to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday, July 24.