Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 11:15 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 14 November 2020

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

A man has been disqualified from driving for three years for driving while drunk in Ilford High Road.

Calum Adams, 31, of no fixed address, was witnessed by police on September 22 driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath where he narrowly missed colliding with other vehicles, railings and bollards. He frequently strayed onto the wrong side of the road and eventually drove the wrong way down a one-way street, avoiding a collision with an oncoming vehicle by seconds.

Adams appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 10. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis both at the roadside and in custody, and was sentenced to complete 120 hours of unpaid work (within 12 months); a rehabilitation activity requirement; disqualified from driving for three years (to be reduced by 36 weeks if a driver awareness course is undertaken and completed); to pay court costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £95.

Following sentencing, Insp Neil Donohoe of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “The danger that Mr Adams posed to other road users and the public was so severe that before he stopped, even though the roads were quiet and there were no pedestrians around, officers were requesting authorisation for a forced stop manoeuvre that really is a last resort.

“In this case, the officers considered stopping the vehicle through a dynamic risk assessment. They concluded that due to the nature of the driving, and their experience of previous incidents involving suspected drink drivers, it would be the safer option to use pre-emptive tactics. This avoided a pursuit that could have potentially placed other road users at risk at higher speeds.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, the suspect vehicle was monitored by experienced officers from a safe distance, before eventually coming to a natural stop which negated the need for any tactical contact. But, had this offence been committed during daylight hours when the roads and pavements were more populated, the potential for injury would have been critical and a forced stop would almost certainly have been made.

“As we approach the festive season, this case clearly highlights the irresponsibility of driving while drunk, the danger to the public, and the penalties that conviction can carry. If your celebrations include alcohol, please leave your car at home as a driving ban is not a gift that anyone will be happy to receive.”

