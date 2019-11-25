Search

Seven Kings murder: Police appeal for information after double stabbing outside party

PUBLISHED: 07:40 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 25 November 2019

A man died after being stabbed in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

A man died after being stabbed in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old was stabbed during a fight in Seven Kings.

Officers were called to Telegraph Mews at 6.10am yesterday morning (Sunday, November 24) to reports of a group of people fighting.

Nobody with any stab injuries was found, but a short time later, officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a 24-year-old man with stab injuries.

Officers treated him at the scene before paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at 12.36pm.

Shortly after 6.30am, a man in his 20s was brought into an east London hospital with stab injuries.

Both the man who died and the man injured are believed to have been assaulted during the incident in Telegraph Mews.

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are now leading the investigation.

Det Insp Michael Dougall said: "We are working at pace to establish who was involved in this incident.

"One man died at the scene, while another man who was injured is in a stable and non-life threatening condition.

"We believe a party was held at a disused commercial premises at Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings, Ilford where a large number of people were present.

"Officers from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and the family of the man who died are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"I urge anyone who was present at the scene and who may have witnessed the incident or has heard any information, to please contact the police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

"I would like to thank the community for their patience whilst police are examining crime scenes to secure and preserve evidence."

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 1776/24NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

