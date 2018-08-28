Knocked-up bunny and her babies abandoned in Barkingside

The rabbits were domesticated and wouldn't have survived in the wild.

Seven rabbits, including one bunny mum-to-be, were dumped in a box in Barkingside.

They were dumped outside in freezing conditions.

On Sunday, January 20, a dog walker spotted the little furry family in a cardboard container by Fairlop Waters, in Forest Road.

One of the bunnies was with child.

The member of the public took the rabbits home and discovered that the brown and grey bunnies were in good condition, with one of them expecting a baby.

All the rabbits were in good condition.

They then notified the RSPCA who ventured to Redbridge to rescue the rabbits and staff member Insp Mitchell Smith, said: “There is never an excuse to abandon an animal in this way.

“It’s very chilly at the moment and these rabbits would have been open to the elements as well as any predators.

“These are domestic pets not wild rabbits who can fend for themselves.”

Insp Smith said he sent the bunnies to a “boarding establishment” while a search for the owners is carried out.

“They are all really nice and friendly so have clearly been living in a home before they were abandoned, even the 12-week-old babies are friendly and don’t mind being picked up,” he added,

“If an owner can not be found the rabbits will be rehomed.”

The RSPCA has now launched an appeal and is asking anyone with information about the incident to make contact.

“Contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line, in strictest confidence, on 0300 123 8018,” he said.

In 2018, there were 857 incidents of abandoned rabbits reported to the charity’s cruelty line across England and Wales.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care visit rspca.org.uk