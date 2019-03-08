Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Burnt body of dog ‘doused in petrol’ found in Wanstead woodland

PUBLISHED: 15:36 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 05 April 2019

The RSCPA is making inquiries to establish where in Wanstead the dog found. Picture: Richard Arnopp

The RSCPA is making inquiries to establish where in Wanstead the dog found. Picture: Richard Arnopp

Richard Arnopp

An animal welfare charity has launched an investigation after the badly-burned body of a dog – believed to be soaked in petrol – was discovered in a Wanstead woodland.

The RSPCA has today (April 5) released graphic images of the dog showing his horrific injuries. The Recorder has decided not to publish the images because they could be too upsetting.

His left paw was broken, bones exposed, and maggot eggs were found in his mouth.

“The dog’s body was badly burned and he had the remains of a red blanket charred into the skin on his back legs,” said RSPCA Insp Kate Ford.

“I suspect he’d been wrapped in it before being dumped in the woods and set on fire.

“We currently have no evidence to suggest whether he was alive or dead when he was set on fire which is why we are keen to speak to anyone with any information about where he’s come from or what happened to him.”

The dog was reported to the RSPCA by a woman who helps find strays in the area. She first took the body to a vet.

Insp Ford added: “Vets who first examined the dog’s body said he smelt as though he’d been doused in petrol so it seems as though he was set on fire deliberately.”

Vets took a reading of the dog’s microchip which appears to incorrectly indicate that it is a four-month-old American bulldog called King Kaco.

A second veterinary examination discovered that the dog’s body was completely charred on one side but not the side he was found lying on.

Anyone who can help the RSPCA investigation is urged to contact the charity’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss Goldstone wants to build on Enfield win at Takeley

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Wetherall wants a Redbridge reaction as strugglers Leyton visit after ‘wasted Saturday’

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Pugh knows Wanstead face stern test at relegation-threatened Ferrers

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Chadwell Heath edge out Plumstead B in thriller

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Redfern wants champions Woodford to end on high with victory over Basildon

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists