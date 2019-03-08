Burnt body of dog ‘doused in petrol’ found in Wanstead woodland

The RSCPA is making inquiries to establish where in Wanstead the dog found. Picture: Richard Arnopp Richard Arnopp

An animal welfare charity has launched an investigation after the badly-burned body of a dog – believed to be soaked in petrol – was discovered in a Wanstead woodland.

The RSPCA has today (April 5) released graphic images of the dog showing his horrific injuries. The Recorder has decided not to publish the images because they could be too upsetting.

His left paw was broken, bones exposed, and maggot eggs were found in his mouth.

“The dog’s body was badly burned and he had the remains of a red blanket charred into the skin on his back legs,” said RSPCA Insp Kate Ford.

“I suspect he’d been wrapped in it before being dumped in the woods and set on fire.

“We currently have no evidence to suggest whether he was alive or dead when he was set on fire which is why we are keen to speak to anyone with any information about where he’s come from or what happened to him.”

The dog was reported to the RSPCA by a woman who helps find strays in the area. She first took the body to a vet.

Insp Ford added: “Vets who first examined the dog’s body said he smelt as though he’d been doused in petrol so it seems as though he was set on fire deliberately.”

Vets took a reading of the dog’s microchip which appears to incorrectly indicate that it is a four-month-old American bulldog called King Kaco.

A second veterinary examination discovered that the dog’s body was completely charred on one side but not the side he was found lying on.

Anyone who can help the RSPCA investigation is urged to contact the charity’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.