Father-of-four named as murder victim in Newbury Park alleyway stabbing

Lee Baxter, a father-of-four was identified as the murder victim in a tragic stabbing which took place in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

A 34-year-old father-of-four was named as the murder victim in a tragic stabbing in an alleyway in Newbury Park.

Detectives investigating the murder which took place before 9.30pm on Friday, October 9 have identified the victim as Lee Baxter, a father-of-four.

Homicide detectives believe he was stabbed in an alleyway by a group of men following an argument, who fled the scene.

There have been no arrests so far and extensive enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Police were called just before 9.30pm to reports of an assault in Southdown Crescent and found Mr Baxter suffering from a stab injury.

They immediately provided first aid and despite their efforts, and that of the London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.31pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Baxter died from multiple stab wounds.

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, borough commander for the East Area Command Unit, said: “My thoughts are with Lee’s family, especially his children, at this sad time.

“I appreciate that this incident will, of course, be of concern to the local community. Please know that there is a dedicated team who are conducting extensive enquiries into what happened that night, and I know that they will be tireless in their efforts to track down those responsible.

“Local officers have been out on patrol to reassure the community and I encourage anyone who has a concern to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 7789/09Oct.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.