Jailed: Dagenham lovebirds who bought McDonald’s with bankcards burgled from Chigwell homes

PUBLISHED: 13:54 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 19 February 2019

Rifat and Sonya Mehmet. Photo: Essex Police

Rifat and Sonya Mehmet. Photo: Essex Police

Archant

A Dagenham husband and wife who used bank cards they burgled from Chigwell homes to go on a spending spree have been jailed.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Friday (February 15) how Rifat Mehmet, 43, and his 38-year-old wife Sonya burgled homes in Chigwell in October last year.

The couple, who lived in Charlecote Road, Dagenham, were later caught on CCTV at a McDonald’s drive-through inside a car stashed with stolen tools and a pilfered bike on the roof rack.

Investigating officer Det Ch Insp Robert Guiney, of Loughton CID, said: “The Mehmets targeted homes while the occupants slept before stealing their possessions.

“It didn’t take us long to discover they had used stolen bank cards and they were both clearly seen on CCTV buying items.

“They were sentenced for carrying out these crimes together and will now spend time apart locked in prison cells.”

Police seized Sonya’s phone, which showed she was in Chigwell during the time of the burglaries.

Officers also found that victims’ bank cards had been used in various locations in Dagenham.

The pair received two year sentences each for burglary – three counts for Rifat and two for Sonya.

They also both received 12-month sentences for two counts of fraud by false representation, to be served concurrently.

