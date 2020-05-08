Father charged with murder of two children with throats slit in Newbury Park

The father of two children stabbed to death in Newbury Park was charged with their murder.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, of Aldborough Parade, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today charged with the murders of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and her three-year-old brother Nigish Nithiyakumar.

Police were called to the address on Aldborough Parade around 5.30pm on Sunday, April 26 to reports of a man and two children having been injured.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish and his father Mr Nithiyakumar were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Nigish subsequently died in hospital and Mr Nithiyakumar was in critical condition and police were in attendance.

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 29 at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He was discharged from hospital late on Thursday and was charged the following day.

The date of his next court appearance has not been scheduled yet.