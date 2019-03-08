Video

Crossbow killing trial: Jurors shown footage of man’s arrest after he allegedly admitted shooting pregnant mum

Old Bailey jurors were shown footage allegedly showing a man being arrested after allegedly shooting pregnant mum Sana Muhammad to death in her Newbury Park home. Picture: PA Archant

Footage of the moment a man was arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-wife dead with a crossbow has been shown to Old Bailey jurors.

A police officer’s bodycam footage was played in open court yesterday, April 10, which appears to show police officers handcuffing 51-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo outside his ex-wife’s home in Applegarth Drive, Newbury Park.

The court heard he spent at least a year plotting a revenge attack on Sana Muhammad – known as Devi Unmathallegadoo before her re-marriage – as well as her current partner Imtiaz and their unborn child.

Ramanodge is said to have burst out of the garden shed of Sana’s home at around 7.30am on November 12 before running into the house wielding two crossbows.

He fired a bolt at Sana, which pierced her heart as she attempted to flee up the stairs, the court heard.

The footage, taken between 7.46 and 7.50am, appears to show a man being forcibly removed from the property by officers with his hands held aloft.

The man is then taken to the back of a police van and an officer can be heard saying: “Right you are under arrest, OK, for the offence of attempted murder.

“Right, my grounds for your arrest is obviously because you’ve told myself that you’ve come round here for your current partner, and there is an affair involved.

“She’s got in the way when, you’ve admitted on my body worn video, that you’ve fired and shot her.”

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Sana died from her injuries later that day but her unborn son was saved by paramedics who performed an emergency caesarean.

The defendant, formerly of Newbury Park, has denied murder and the attempted destruction of the unborn child.

The trial continues.