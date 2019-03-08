Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

More than 1,500 crimes were committed by previous offenders in Redbridge last year, figures show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The news comes as the probation watchdog says criminals sentenced to short prison terms are locked in a "merry-go-round" that leaves the public at risk and costs billions of pounds a year.

Ministry of Justice data shows that, of the 2,249 offenders in Redbridge who were released from prison, received a non-custodial conviction at court, or were cautioned by police between July 2016 and June 2017, 564 went on to reoffend within a year - 25 per cent.

Between them, they committed 1,896 new offences. They had each committed an average of nine crimes previously.

The rate of reoffending was even higher among juvenile offenders - 97 of the 194 under-18s (50 per cent) went on to commit another crime within a year of being released from custody, given a non-custodial sentence or cautioned.

A report from HM Inspectorate of Probation highlighted shortcomings in the system for managing offenders in England and Wales.

It includes figures showing 64 per cent of adults released from custodial terms of less than 12 months reoffended within a year, committing crime estimated to cost the economy £7billion to £10billion per year.

Earlier this year, Justice Secretary David Gauke said there was a "very strong case" for abolishing sentences of six months or less, with some exceptions, such as for violent or sexual crimes.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Inspector of Probation Dame Glenys Stacey said that such a move was "unlikely to be effective without other changes".

She added: "In my view, a system-wide approach as well as much more purposeful probation supervision is needed.

"Without it, individuals are locked in an expensive merry-go-round of criminal justice processes and the public are left at undue risk."

From 2015, every criminal given a jail term became subject to statutory supervision and rehabilitation upon release into the community.

Prior to the change, which was designed to reduce re-offending, convicts who had served less than one year did not have to be supervised by probation services.

But the inspection report found there had been "no tangible reduction" in reoffending.

Reoffending rates have remained largely steady over recent years in Redbridge, varying from a low of 25 per cent between July 2016 and June 2017 to 31 per cent from July 2010 to June 2011.

Responding to the HM Inspectorate of Probation report, Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: "Chris Grayling's decision to extend post-release supervision and place it in the hands of private companies has ended in failure, as the Howard League and others warned it would.

"It has not made the public any safer, but it has trapped tens of thousands of people in the criminal justice system for even longer than necessary. This has blighted lives and put an intolerable strain on prisons, and it should be abandoned immediately."