Have you spotted crime-fighting dogs on your train in Ilford?

PUBLISHED: 11:18 28 January 2019

PD Frank and PC Smith. Photo: BTP

PD Frank and PC Smith. Photo: BTP

Archant

If you have noticed some extra furry faces on your train in Ilford, it could be because you have crossed paths with a crime-fighting canine.

PC Bailey. Photo: Pete CoxPC Bailey. Photo: Pete Cox

British Transport Police (BTP) have welcomed eight new police dogs into the force who will be deployed up and down the tracks to search for explosives and help fight bad behaviour on the railways.

PD Frank. Photo: Pete CoxPD Frank. Photo: Pete Cox

Five have been trained in explosive detection, while the rest of the group are general purpose police dogs.

PD Dottie and PC Lloyd. Photo BTPPD Dottie and PC Lloyd. Photo BTP

This means they can find everything from people to property and detain suspects following commands from their handlers.

Following a strict recruitment process and a rigorous two-week suitability course, the dogs and their handlers undertake a 12-week training course

In this time they become experts on detecting particular scents, but the work doesn’t stop there – dogs and their handlers are only licensed for a year at a time and are required to attend refresher courses every year to ensure they are still top of their game.

Following a passing out parade at a dog training school in Kent last week (Thursday January 24), the group will now be deployed to all manner of incidents across the country from violent assaults to missing people and burglaries.

A large part of their duties, particularly for our explosive detection dogs, will also include proactive patrols across the network to deter and detect criminal intent, including terrorism.

Insp Paul Miles said: “This has been yet another successful training course for BTP dog section and I am thrilled to welcome the eight new recruits and their handlers.

“To become a fully licensed dog team is a huge achievement and one of which they should be very proud.

“Our dogs play a vital role in keeping the rail network safe, and this work will be strengthened even further with the addition of those who passed out today.”

Keep an eye out for PD Jessie, PD Ted, PD Bailey, PD Dottie, PD Rocky, PD Frank, PD Roxy, and PD Dixie on a train near you.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Jailed: Three family members including Chadwell Heath man sent to prison for owning Islamic State propaganda

Ahmed Aweys (left) Asma Aweys (centre) and Abdulaziz Abu Munye (right) have been jailed for possessing Islamic State (IS) propaganda. Photo: Met Police

Jailed: Sham marriage punter from Redbridge who tried to 'cheat immigration system'

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Hundreds of pupils speak to Holocaust survivor in Barkingside about life at Bergen Belsen and beyond

Lady Zahava Kohn, accompanied by daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky, shared her experience of surviving the Holocaust with more than 200 sixthform students. Photo: Hephzibah Rudofsky

Herbicide linked to cancer used in parks in Redbridge

Valentines Park in Ilford. Photo: Ken Mears

Gazi delighted to win after hectic journey

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Aldershot's Howell pleased to see familiar faces at Daggers

Luke Howell of Aldershot Town and Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O's boss says Elokobi situation has reached 'conclusion'

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Is it going to snow in Ilford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

