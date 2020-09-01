Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight. Archant

A police officer was assaulted after responding to a fight in Gants Hill.

Police were called just before 12.30am on Monday, August 31 to reports of a fight in Cranbrook Road.

Officers found a man in his early 30s with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

While police were at the scene, an officer was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer however there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

The incident took place near the Gants Hill roundabout and police temporarily closed the road while responding.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 198/31Aug.