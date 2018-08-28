Exclusive

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge Archant

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor has stepped down to “shield” his family from the public after his appointment caused his wife’s past to be dredged up by the media.

Councillor Varinder Singh-Bola’s wife, Mundill Mahil, lured Sikh TV executive Gagandip Singh, 21, to his death after she invited him to her student flat. He was beaten over the head by another man and tied up with electrical cord.

He was then trapped in a boot of his Mercedes which was set on fire.

During her trial at the Old Bailey, it was heard that Mahil lured Gagandip to his death by inviting him to her flat in Brighton to get revenge for a sex assault on her.

Gagandip’s body was later found in the boot of the burnt out car 60 miles away in south east London.

Mahil claimed she had no role in the attack and although she was cleared of murder she was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm.

She was jailed for six years in 2012, but was released in 2014 on licence.

Harvinder Shoker was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 22 years. Darren Peters was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 12 years. After her release from jail, Mahil rebuilt her life, got a job working for a charity and married Cranbrook councillor Mr Singh-Bola.

Last week Cllr Bola announced he had been selected as Redbridge Mayor 2019/2020 and her past convictions were cast under a spotlight.

Today, (Tuesday, January 15) Cllr Varinder, talking to the Recorder exclusively, said: “I have taken time and reflected on the events of the past weekend and the concerns of my family, friends and colleagues and have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the mayoralty of Redbridge.

“The Redbridge mayoralty is a hugely important and distinguished position and one which I do not wish to do undue harm by allowing it to become mired in controversy.

“I stand united with my beloved wife and my wider family.

“They have always loved and supported me and now it is my time to shield them from public speculation and hearsay.”

Leader of the Redbridge Labour Group, Councillor Jas Athwal said: “I accept Cllr Singh-Bola’s decision to withdraw his nomination.

“We will now move on and look at further candidates for Mayor of Redbridge in 2019/20”.

No further comment will be made by Cllrs Singh-Bola and Athwal, nor the Redbridge Labour Party on the matter.

Cllr Singh-Bola will still keep his role as a councillor.