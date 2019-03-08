Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

Two men are fighting for their lives after being shot in Ilford last night.

Police were called to reports of gunfire in Courtland Avenue today, Saturday, September 28, at 12.06am.

Armed police, local officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found two men suffering from shot injuries.

Both men, believed to be in their twenties, were taken to a central London hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation and are appealing for information and for witnesses to come forward. A Met Police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 36/28Sep"

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon. and you do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website. It is 100 per cent anonymous and the charity will never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.