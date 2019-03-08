Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28).

Two men shot in Ilford remain in hospital in a serious condition as police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called to reports of gunfire in Courtland Avenue on Saturday, September 28, at 12.06am.

Armed police, local officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found two men, believed to be in their twenties, suffering from shot injuries.

Both men remain in hospital and their conditions are described as serious, but no longer critical, a spokesman for the Met Police said.

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation and are continuing to appeal for information and for witnesses to come forward.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 36/28Sep.

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon. and you do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.

It is 100 per cent anonymous and the charity will never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.