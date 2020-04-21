Alleged Chigwell road rage killer in court over woman’s death of coronavirus following injuries
PUBLISHED: 12:47 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 21 April 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
An alleged road rage killer has appeared in court accused of running over a woman during a row over a minor crash.
Robert Barrow 54, of Chigwell, was charged with the murder of Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, and assault of a 56-year-old man.
Mrs Pirali-Dashti was critically injured following an incident on January 20 on London’s North Circular Road, at Henlys Corner.
She and her husband had allegedly stopped to speak to Barrow after they were involved in a minor collision.
You may also want to watch:
It is claimed the defendant punched the victim’s husband then ran over Mrs Pirali-Dashti with his vehicle.
She was taken to hospital and died on April 10 of a combination of Covid-19, pneumonia and cardiac arrest following multiple injuries.
On Tuesday, Barrow appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wormwood Scrubs for a virtual hearing, attended by lawyers and press on Skype.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for July 7 before remanding the defendant into custody.
The judge said that due to the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of trials, it was not appropriate to set a trial date until the next hearing.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.