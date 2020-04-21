Alleged Chigwell road rage killer in court over woman’s death of coronavirus following injuries

Robert Barrow, of Chigwell, was charged with the murder of Tahereh Pirali-Dashti at the Old Bailey. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

An alleged road rage killer has appeared in court accused of running over a woman during a row over a minor crash.

Robert Barrow 54, of Chigwell, was charged with the murder of Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, and assault of a 56-year-old man.

Mrs Pirali-Dashti was critically injured following an incident on January 20 on London’s North Circular Road, at Henlys Corner.

She and her husband had allegedly stopped to speak to Barrow after they were involved in a minor collision.

It is claimed the defendant punched the victim’s husband then ran over Mrs Pirali-Dashti with his vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and died on April 10 of a combination of Covid-19, pneumonia and cardiac arrest following multiple injuries.

On Tuesday, Barrow appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wormwood Scrubs for a virtual hearing, attended by lawyers and press on Skype.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for July 7 before remanding the defendant into custody.

The judge said that due to the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of trials, it was not appropriate to set a trial date until the next hearing.