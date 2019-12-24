'Violent' Ilford woman jailed for assaulting former partner

Coelle Holly Beaupierre from Ilford has been jailed. Picture: Met Police Archant

An Ilford woman who subjected her former partner to a campaign of violent abuse has been jailed.

Coelle Holly Beaupierre, 33, of Britannia Road, was found guilty of two counts of actual bodily harm at Croydon Crown Court yesterday (Monday, December 23).

Beaupierre was sentenced to 20 months in prison and a restraining order was also placed upon her.

The court heard that the victim had never gone to the police out of fear of what Beaupierre would do.

In February this year, the defendant assaulted her partner in her own home in Mitcham after accusing her of having another person there, the court heard.

The victim suffered prolonged assaults over a period of time, and sustained bruising and minor cuts, which included a large footprint shaped bruise on her leg where she was stamped on.

The victim escaped by jumping from a second floor window and ran to a nearby pub for help.

The landlord of the pub contacted the police, telling the operator that a woman covered in blood had entered the pub and needed help.

An investigation brought historic assaults to light and medical evidence and statements from witnesses helped to secure further charges.

Beaupierre previously pleaded guilty to breaking the victim's nose by kicking her in the face, an incident which took place in Wallington in February 2016.

She admitted that she acted recklessly in doing so, and the court was told that the victim needed an operation to re-set her nose, as well as wearing a cast for six weeks.

Beaupierre was located and arrested on February 13 and interviewed and she gave no comment to all questions asked regarding the various allegations, police said.

DC Nikki Buge of the South Area Safeguarding Team led the investigation and said: "Beaupierre is a violent offender and the convictions she has received reflect her violence.

"The victim in this case was forced to go to trial and re-live the ordeals Beaupierre put her through - however, thanks to her bravery the jury has seen through Beaupierre's lies and attempts to evade justice and she been convicted of assault.

"Beaupierre has shown no remorse for her actions, and continuously denied the allegations against her.

"The most recent assault took place inside the victim's home, a place where she was meant to feel safe and this is devastating in itself.

"I would urge anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse to contact police - specially trained officers are here to help you."