Clayhall murder: Police appeal for information after 'vicious attack' on teenager

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Clayhall last night (Tuesday, November 19).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Emergency services were called at 10.20pm to Fullwell Avenue following reports of a fight outside Owen Waters House.

Officers attended and found the teenager suffering from a number of stab wounds.

They administered immediate first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived, but despite the best efforts of both officers and medics, the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.53pm.

Next of kin have been informed and no arrests have been made.

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole, who said: "This was a particularly vicious attack.

"I am appealing for anyone who has information relating to this murder to come forward without delay.

"Help us find the person responsible and remove them, and the risk they pose, from your community.

"While we currently retain an open mind concerning motive, the possibility that the murder is gang-related is a very strong line of enquiry."

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Police and the London Fire Brigade were also called at around 10.22pm to reports of a fire at some garages in Hurstleigh Gardens, which is close to the murder scene.

A car at the garages had been set on fire and burned out. Traces of blood were found in the area around the vehicle and forensic examination is underway to establish if the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information, pictures or video footage that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 9907/19 Nov, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If there are any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.