Have you seen missing 14-year-old Ilford teen?
PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 02 June 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help in finding a 14-year-old, missing from Ilford since Friday (May 29).
Christina has been missing from Ilford since Friday, May 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police
If you have seen Christina or know their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 20MIS017831.
