Have you seen missing 14-year-old Ilford teen?

Have you seen 14-year-old Christina who has been missing from the Ilford area since May 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Police are appealing for help in finding a 14-year-old, missing from Ilford since Friday (May 29).

Christina has been missing from Ilford since Friday, May 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

If you have seen Christina or know their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 20MIS017831.