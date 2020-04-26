Search

Newbury Park children had throats cut by father, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 20:36 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:37 07 May 2020

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Two young children had their throats cut during an attack by their father at the family home, an inquest has heard.

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, who was 19 months, and her brother Nigash, who was three years old, were fatally wounded at their house in Aldborough Road North, Newbury Park, on Sunday, April 26, Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard.

Their father, 40, was rushed to hospital with knife wounds and remains in a critical condition.

Opening inquests into the children’s deaths on Thursday, east London area coroner Graeme Irvine was told by an official: “On the 26 April 2020, Nigash was attacked by his father at the home address. His throat was cut.”

Coroner’s officer Jean Smyth added that Nigash died in hospital in Whitechapel at 7.42pm the same day after being rushed there by ambulance.

She said: “A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Nathaniel Cary on April 28 at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was given as... incised wound to the neck.”

Ms Smyth continued: “On April 26 Pavinya was attacked by her father at the home address. Her throat was cut and she died of her injuries at the scene. Life was pronounced extinct at 5.53pm.”

Her cause of death was also given as an incised wound to the neck.

Both children were identified by their mother, named locally as Nisa.

Mr Irvine said: “I am satisfied in relation to both of these very, very sad deaths that an inquest is necessary.

“I am not going to fix a time for the inquest as I am aware there is an ongoing criminal investigation in relation to both of those deaths. It may well be that the criminal investigation will supersede the coroner’s investigation.”

He set a review date for November 30 after formally opening the inquests.

Reporters listened to proceedings remotely by telephone link.

Scotland Yard has launched a murder investigation but officers are not looking for anyone else over the killings.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

