Search

Advanced search

Drug driver from Chigwell jailed for fatal collision that killed 61-year-old pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 15:31 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 26 February 2020

Bobby Ward was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he crashed his car and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian, while he was under the influence of drugs. Picture: Essex Police

Bobby Ward was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he crashed his car and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian, while he was under the influence of drugs. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A Chigwell man has been jailed for two and a half years after killing a 61-year-old pedestrian while driving under the influence of drugs.

Bobby Ward, 26, of Lambourne Road was sentenced to 30 months in prison after appearing at Basildon Crown Court on February 18.

Around 9pm on March 16 2018 in Brentwood, Ward crashed his silver Mercedes into Terrance Oliver, a 61-year-old pedestrian from Rotherham, who later died despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene.

Blood samples taken from Ward showed that he was over the drug drive limit and he was arrested by Essex Police and later charged with causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Investigating Officer Det Con Jenny Pirie said: "In a tribute to Terrance Oliver, his family described him as a kind and generous man, loved by his family.

"While nothing will ever bring him back, I hope his family feel a sense of justice from the outcome.

"The consequences of drug driving are huge, it could lead to losing your driving license, your job your home or, as in this case, someone's life.

"Drugs are illegal so you shouldn't be taking them anyway, but if you are going to please don't get behind the wheel.

"I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to any driver who is considering drug drive."

In addition to the 30-month jail sentence, Ward was also disqualified from driving for 51 months and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern blames ‘technical errors’ for Woodford’s defeat to Harpenden

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

How to sell or let your home in uncertain times

Brexit is still very much a worry for homeowners. Sandra Davidson aims to reassure sellers that they can help them achieve the best possible outcome. Image: Getty Images

Drug driver from Chigwell jailed for fatal collision that killed 61-year-old pedestrian

Bobby Ward was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he crashed his car and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian, while he was under the influence of drugs. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford Muslim organisation holds annual inter-faith celebration to discourage extremism

Bashir Chaudhry speaking at a previous inter-faith meeting

Bishop of Chelmsford makes final visit to Ilford church before new gig up north

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to St Mary the Virgin church. Picture: Gareth Jones
Drive 24