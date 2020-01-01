Drug driver from Chigwell jailed for fatal collision that killed 61-year-old pedestrian

Bobby Ward was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he crashed his car and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian, while he was under the influence of drugs. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A Chigwell man has been jailed for two and a half years after killing a 61-year-old pedestrian while driving under the influence of drugs.

Bobby Ward, 26, of Lambourne Road was sentenced to 30 months in prison after appearing at Basildon Crown Court on February 18.

Around 9pm on March 16 2018 in Brentwood, Ward crashed his silver Mercedes into Terrance Oliver, a 61-year-old pedestrian from Rotherham, who later died despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene.

Blood samples taken from Ward showed that he was over the drug drive limit and he was arrested by Essex Police and later charged with causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.

Investigating Officer Det Con Jenny Pirie said: "In a tribute to Terrance Oliver, his family described him as a kind and generous man, loved by his family.

"While nothing will ever bring him back, I hope his family feel a sense of justice from the outcome.

"The consequences of drug driving are huge, it could lead to losing your driving license, your job your home or, as in this case, someone's life.

"Drugs are illegal so you shouldn't be taking them anyway, but if you are going to please don't get behind the wheel.

"I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to any driver who is considering drug drive."

In addition to the 30-month jail sentence, Ward was also disqualified from driving for 51 months and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.