Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday. Archant

A vigil was held for an “ambitious young man” one week after he was stabbed to death in Ilford.

Family and friends gathered to light candles and lay flowers outside Ilford Station, in Cranbrook Road, on Tuesday (March 5) in memory of 20-year-old Ché Morrison.

“Baby brother, I love you and miss you,” reads a message written on a candlebox.

“You are my heart, Ché. I love you so much. Please, come back!” reads another.

In a statement released last Friday, the family paid tribute to a “loving, respectful son” and said they are in a state of shock.

“Ché was a very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future,” a family spokesperson said.

“There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short.”

“Ché was a loving, respectful son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend. He was loved by all who knew him.”

Police and paramedics were called to reports a stabbing outside the station at 8.48pm last Tuesday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services and passersby, Ché was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday gave the cause of death as a stab injury.

Detectives believe that he was attacked by another man and officers returned to the scene last night in an appeal for witnesses who saw what happened.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We know that the area was very busy at the time and I would urge anyone who is yet to contact us to come forward and call the incident room.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, may provide us with the detail we need to enhance our investigation and give Ché’s family they answers they so desperately need.”

Florent Okende, 20, of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge, was charged with murder on Sunday.

He is due to appear in court for a plea and bail hearing at the Old Bailey on April 1.

Contact police with information on 020 8721 4054 or tweet @MetCC.