Ilford Station fatal stabbing: Police return to scene one week after killing of Ché Morrison in appeal for witnesses

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police Archant

One week on from the fatal stabbing of Ché Morrison in Ilford, police are returning to the scene to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detectives will be outside Ilford Railway Station, in Cranbrook Road, from 7.30pm today, Tuesday, March 5.

They will be speaking with commuters and ask that anyone with information regarding the 20-year-old’s murder speaks with them.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Although we have now charged a man with Ché’s murder, it is vitally important that we gather as much detail about the events of the evening and what led to this tragic outcome.

“We know that the area was very busy at the time and I would urge anyone who is yet to contact us to come forward and call the incident room.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, may provide us with the detail we need to enhance our investigation and give Ché’s family they answers they so desperately need.”

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing outside the Cranbrook Road station at 8.48pm last Tuesday, February 26.

There they found Ché Morrison suffering stab injuries after he was attacked by a man.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene around 30 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday gave the cause of death as a stab injury.

A statement from Ché’s family released last week described him as “a loving, respectful son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend. He was loved by all who knew him”.

“Ché was a very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future,” it added.

“There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Florent Okende, 20, of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge, was charged with murder on Sunday.

He is due to appear in court for a plea and bail hearing at the Old Bailey on April 1.