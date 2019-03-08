Charity Commission looking into 'concerns' at charity operating in Redbridge

The Charity Commission confirmed that it is investigating a charity which regularly worked in Redbridge.

British Pakistani Christian Association (BPCA) organised many community events in the borough and even paid for a nativity scene in Ilford town centre in December 2017.

A Charity Commission spokeswoman revealed today (Friday, August 16) that it was looking into the organisations formally registered as British Pakistani Christian Ltd.

"We are aware of concerns relating to British Pakistani Christian Ltd (1163363)," the spokeswoman said.

"We are assessing those concerns in line with our risk framework.

"We cannot comment further at this stage."

Earlier this year Wilson Chowdhry resigned as chairman of the BPCA.

According to Companies House his position ended in June 2019.

Speaking to the Recorder, Mr Chowdhry said: "I have stepped down due to personal reasons."