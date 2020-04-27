Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings man in court charged with attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 17:13 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 27 April 2020

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Archant

Two Seven Kings men have been charged after a man suffered potentially life-changing head injuries.

Danial Qureshi, 22, of Charter Avenue, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (April 27) charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, a hammer.

You may also want to watch:

Numan Qureshi, 26, also of Charter Avenue, appears at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 22 charged with assault by beating.

The charges follow an incident in Charter Avenue, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, April 25 in which a 29-year-old man suffered head injuries.

He is in hospital.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Police appeal after two arrested following serious assault in Hainault

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Police appeal after two arrested following serious assault in Hainault

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

One year on from O’s being crowned champions after a two-year exile from the EFL

Justin Edinburgh and his Leyton Orient players celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Redbridge and Ilford both move to appoint new first-team coaches

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Ilford’s ‘Covid Message For All’ translates government guidance into multiple languages

Covid message for all aims to translate government guidelines into as many languages as possible. Picture: Youtube
Drive 24