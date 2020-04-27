Seven Kings man in court charged with attempted murder

Two Seven Kings men have been charged after a man suffered potentially life-changing head injuries.

Danial Qureshi, 22, of Charter Avenue, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (April 27) charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, a hammer.

Numan Qureshi, 26, also of Charter Avenue, appears at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 22 charged with assault by beating.

The charges follow an incident in Charter Avenue, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, April 25 in which a 29-year-old man suffered head injuries.

He is in hospital.