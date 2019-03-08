Search

Advanced search

Chadwell Heath police officer denies assaulting pro-Brexit protester

PUBLISHED: 12:31 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 29 August 2019

The Met's operations headquarters in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google.

The Met's operations headquarters in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google.

Google

A serving police officer based in Chadwell Heath accused of elbowing a pro-Brexit protester in the face before punching him four times has appeared in court.

Connor Pennery, 27, is alleged to have assaulted Terrence Dwyer after a scuffle between so-called yellow vest activists and police during a march between Whitehall and Piccadilly on February 16.

Prosecutors accept Mr Dwyer used force against police before running away but said Pennery used "excessive force" as the alleged victim was being detained by other officers.

The Metropolitan Police officer is said to have hit Mr Dwyer with an "elbow strike" to the face and punched him four times to the face as he lay on the ground.

Pennery, wearing glasses, a white shirt, red tie and dark blue trousers, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (August 28) charged with assault by beating in Jermyn Street, central London.

You may also want to watch:

He stood in front of the dock to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as British before being asked to give his address in Sawston, Cambridgeshire, following a failed application by his lawyers to have it withheld.

Pennery, who is attached to the Met's Territorial Support Group at Chadwell Heath, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court heard he will say he used "reasonable force that was not unlawful" after he was twice punched in the face by Mr Dwyer.

District Judge Michael Snow granted Pennery unconditional bail until his trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court at a date to be set.

Pennery, who has been placed on restricted duties, was charged by postal requisition earlier this month following an investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Six other people were also charged over the February 16 demonstration - when activists wore yellow high-visibility vests like those worn by protesters in France during anti-Government rallies - it was announced at the time.

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

‘We don’t want it to be forgotten’: Kenneth More Theatre volunteers ‘saddened’ after final show ‘just fizzled out’

KMT, Picture: Andy Locksley

Chadwell Heath police officer denies assaulting pro-Brexit protester

The Met's operations headquarters in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists