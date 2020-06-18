Search

Advanced search

Video

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

PUBLISHED: 13:53 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 18 June 2020

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Police are hunting two burglars who broke into a warehouse and stole £50,000 worth of saffron.

CCTV footage released shows the pair ignoring other stock while looking for the box of saffron. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceCCTV footage released shows the pair ignoring other stock while looking for the box of saffron. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The burglary took place on Thursday, June 11 between 9.50pm and 11.50pm, when the pair made off with 10kg of the expensive spice, which is worth more than gold in weight.

No arrests have been made and detectives have released CCTV of the incident to appeal for information to help catch the culprits.

The footage shows the pair breaking into the warehouse and ignoring other stock before stealing the box of saffron from the independent business.

The investigating officer, Det Sgt Laura Mills, said: “This is someone’s livelihood and this theft will, of course, impact their business.

Saffron is worth more than gold in weight and police are appealing for help in finding the culprits. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceSaffron is worth more than gold in weight and police are appealing for help in finding the culprits. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“I’m releasing this CCTV because I need information. Someone knows something about this burglary and I am appealing to them to contact our team. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact us.

“The victims are angry and upset that someone has done this to them. It’s important that those who are responsible are caught and the spice is returned to its rightful owners.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Bowen believes West Ham can be confident

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United are putting fans first despite games being behind closed doors

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation provides three facilities with defibrillators

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation founder Charlie Edinburgh donating a defibrlator to Billericay Town (Pic: JE3 Foundation)

Boxing: Warren planning July 10 show behind closed doors

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Leyton Orient will be eager to capture signature of midfielder Cisse

Ouss Cisse celebrates Orient's first goal against Oldham (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24