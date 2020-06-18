Video

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Police are hunting two burglars who broke into a warehouse and stole £50,000 worth of saffron.

The burglary took place on Thursday, June 11 between 9.50pm and 11.50pm, when the pair made off with 10kg of the expensive spice, which is worth more than gold in weight.

No arrests have been made and detectives have released CCTV of the incident to appeal for information to help catch the culprits.

The footage shows the pair breaking into the warehouse and ignoring other stock before stealing the box of saffron from the independent business.

The investigating officer, Det Sgt Laura Mills, said: “This is someone’s livelihood and this theft will, of course, impact their business.

“I’m releasing this CCTV because I need information. Someone knows something about this burglary and I am appealing to them to contact our team. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact us.

“The victims are angry and upset that someone has done this to them. It’s important that those who are responsible are caught and the spice is returned to its rightful owners.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.