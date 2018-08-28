Search

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

PUBLISHED: 13:31 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 16 January 2019

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Archant

A shopkeeper has shared footage of the moment knife-wielding thugs stabbed a teenage customer inside his store and is appealing for more police patrols and CCTV cameras in Ilford.

Rafiullah Niazi had been working in Cranbrook Road phone shop, Khan Communication, when a vicious attack broke out in Ilford Cash and Carry next door on Sunday (January 13).

Footage shows a 19-year-old being chased into the shop by two hooded thugs moments after he walks to the till to buy a couple of drinks.

One is seen carrying a machete while the other appears to be carrying a smaller blade.

“There was just blood everywhere,” Rafiullah told the Recorder.

“My uncle and a member of staff were in the shop at the time.

“I ran into the shop after I heard a noise. But by that time they had disappeared.”

He believes the incident was related to rival gangs who frequently deal drugs near the bus stops outside his shop, although he does not recognise any of those involved, and said that these type of incidents have become “normal in Ilford”.

“We have been asking the council to put CCTV by the bus stop but they don’t,” he added.

“And if you don’t have police officers outside, this is going to happen.

“It’s happening in my shops – it could’ve been a member of staff.

“It could’ve happened to my uncle - he was there just next to it.”

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: “We do everything possible to try to protect residents and work in close partnership with the police to ensure residents feel safe.

“We have invested £1.5million in new high-tech ANPR and CCTV cameras across Redbridge to target specific hot spots and tackle all forms of crime.

“There are five cameras deployed, which cover Cranbrook Road and to boost safety in the area we have installed a number of new ANPR cameras, improved street lighting and increased our enforcement presence in the neighbourhood.

“We are doing everything we can to help the police with their investigation of this incident and we will continue to put pressure on the government to reinstate the £1billion in funding cut from policing across the country.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to PaddyPower, in Cranbrook Road at 6.30pm on Sunday (January 13) following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man with a stab injury.

“Police believe the teenager was attacked by two men in the nearby Ilford Cash and Carry, also on Cranbrook Road, shortly before they arrived.

“He was treated by officers at the scene before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

“His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.

“There has been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5395/13Jan, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

