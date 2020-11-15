CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help to identify a group of men involved in a “brazen” drive-by stabbing in Ilford in broad daylight.

Officers have released CCTV stills of two of the four men believed to have carried out the attack on which took place on Thursday, October 1.

A 16-year old boy was attacked by four men who jumped out of a blue VW Passat car in Richmond Road at 2.45pm.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and stabbed him the victim in the arm.

They then fled the scene in the car.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Det Con Charlotte Joseph from the East Area Command Unit said: “This was a brazen attack carried out in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street.

“Those involved are clearly dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the two males in the images, or who has information that could identify the others involved to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3895/1Oct. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.