Search

Advanced search

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 11:42 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 15 November 2020

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a group of men involved in a “brazen” drive-by stabbing in Ilford in broad daylight.

CCTV footage of one of the men believed to be involved in the attack. Picture: Met PoliceCCTV footage of one of the men believed to be involved in the attack. Picture: Met Police

Officers have released CCTV stills of two of the four men believed to have carried out the attack on which took place on Thursday, October 1.

A 16-year old boy was attacked by four men who jumped out of a blue VW Passat car in Richmond Road at 2.45pm.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and stabbed him the victim in the arm.

You may also want to watch:

They then fled the scene in the car.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Det Con Charlotte Joseph from the East Area Command Unit said: “This was a brazen attack carried out in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street.

“Those involved are clearly dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the two males in the images, or who has information that could identify the others involved to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3895/1Oct. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best

Valentines Park is one of nine parks in the borough vying to be amongst the country's top ten green spaces. Picture: Redbridge Council

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best

Valentines Park is one of nine parks in the borough vying to be amongst the country's top ten green spaces. Picture: Redbridge Council

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Spiritual Life: God is greater than ourselves

Rev Janet Buchan says public worship is a source of strength.

Leyton Orient crash to fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of Colchester United

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient looks for the pass during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge blog: A turning point, are we now seeing the real Daggers?

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020