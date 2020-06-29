Search

Advanced search

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 29 June 2020

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Archant

Have you seen this man who police believe was involved in an assault in Ilford station?

Police have released CCTV images today to appeal for help in finding this man. Picture: British Transport PolicePolice have released CCTV images today to appeal for help in finding this man. Picture: British Transport Police

Today British Transport Police released CCTV images after an assault on a member of railway staff which happened on Sunday, April 5 at 8.25am.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is reported to have crawled under the ticket gates to enter the station before assaulting a staff member.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference number 76.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford manager Fowell steps aside for personal reasons after fighting off relegation

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT