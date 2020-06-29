Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 29 June 2020
Archant
Have you seen this man who police believe was involved in an assault in Ilford station?
Today British Transport Police released CCTV images after an assault on a member of railway staff which happened on Sunday, April 5 at 8.25am.
You may also want to watch:
The suspect is reported to have crawled under the ticket gates to enter the station before assaulting a staff member.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference number 76.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.