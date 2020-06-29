Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police Archant

Have you seen this man who police believe was involved in an assault in Ilford station?

Police have released CCTV images today to appeal for help in finding this man. Picture: British Transport Police Police have released CCTV images today to appeal for help in finding this man. Picture: British Transport Police

Today British Transport Police released CCTV images after an assault on a member of railway staff which happened on Sunday, April 5 at 8.25am.

The suspect is reported to have crawled under the ticket gates to enter the station before assaulting a staff member.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference number 76.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.