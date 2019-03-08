Redbridge children taught stabbing first aid

Suzanne Palka from the British Red Cross teaching lifesaving first aid skills to Amelia Crorie in the event of a knife attack. Archant

After a series of high profile knife incidents, young people took part in a stabbing first aid session

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suzanne Palka from the British Red Cross teaching lifesaving first aid skills to Amelia Crorie in the event of a knife attack. Suzanne Palka from the British Red Cross teaching lifesaving first aid skills to Amelia Crorie in the event of a knife attack.

Led by the British Red Cross (BRC), Redbridge Youth Council members learnt how to help someone who had been knifed on Monday, March 18 in Redbridge Town Hall.

Sarah Graham, BRC youth crisis education co-ordinator, said responders should first make sure it is safe to help before getting involved.

“The most important thing to do when helping someone who has been stabbed is to apply pressure to the wound, call 999 and keep pressure on the wound until paramedics arrive,” she said

“Grab a scarf, jumper, anything and crunch it up.

Suzanne Palka from the British Red Cross teaching lifesaving first aid skills to Amelia Crorie in the event of a knife attack. Suzanne Palka from the British Red Cross teaching lifesaving first aid skills to Amelia Crorie in the event of a knife attack.

“The action of the first person on the scene of a knife attack is vital and doing something is always better than doing nothing and your help could mean the difference between life and death.”