Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

Saffy Applewhaite who stopped to perform first aid on a boy who had been stabbed with her Mum Sameena Ashgar.

A courageous 14-year-old saved the life of a stranger who had been stabbed in Redbridge.

Saffy Applewhaite who stopped to perform first aid on a boy who had been stabbed.

Sophia Applewhaite was walking home from school when she saw a boy on the ground screaming.

She called out for help but passers-by ignored her pleas.

After assessing the wounds she removed the victim’s jumper and used it to “tie off” his injuries and stem the flow of blood.

She then used a coat to keep the victim warm before calling her mother, who works in an administrative role at a hospital, for guidance.

Sameena Ashgar who was on the phone to assist her daughter.

“My daughter was worried but remained calm and talked me through every step of the victim’s decline in condition,” said Sameena Asghar, 39.

“She was graphic and witnessed open wounds and excessive blood loss – a situation no child should have to witness.

“Passers-by ignored my daughter’s requests for help. It began to get dark but she refused to leave the victim, risking her own safety.

“She kept the victim talking and held his hand, she gavehim words of hope and encouragement.”

The paramedics then took him to hospital in a critical condition and credited the girl for her help.

“I appreciate that helping one another is a natural part of daily living but my daughter is only 14 years old and behaved remarkably and is so humble and courageous,” said her mum Sameena Asghar, 39.

“I’ve not really taught my daughter first aid or basic life support but she was selfless, confident and acted fast.

“I think eveyone should learn it. She didn’t even think it was a big deal and said she was just trying to help, but as a mother to a son as well, it was just a great thing for her to stay with him.”

Sameena said when Sophia got home after the incident and found out the victim was in a life-threatening condition she kept going over the incident asking if she could have done anything differently.

She also begged her mum to find out the boy’s identity so she could visit him in hospital.

“She was so brave and doesn’t even get why what she did was a big deal. I would have frozen but she just got in there and did it.”

Sophia said she didn’t want the boy to feel alone and would want someone to help if her family member was hurt.

“I feel like I acted quite calmly,” she said.

“When I phoned my mum she was panicking a bit, but I just did what I could when I was there.

“It would be nice to visit him to see how he is doing, but I don’t have a way of contacting him. I just hope he is OK.”