Former Chingford and Woodford Green Labour candidate enters race to be next MP for Ilford South

The former Chingford and Woodford Green Labour candidate has entered the race to be the next MP for Ilford South.

Bilal Mahmood, the former Labour parliamentary candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green in 2015 and 2017, has announced that he will challenge council leader Jas Athwal and Sam Tarry to become Ilford South's next MP.

Bilal made his announcement on Sunday (August 18) morning.

He said: "Growing up in a flat in Woodford Green and then Walthamstow, Ilford was a place you aspired to move to; people prospered and communities were connected.

"I want to rebuild that sense of hope and potential by working with our local council and taking our voice to Westminster.

"I want to offer Ilford South a new start by campaigning nationally on what matters to us locally.

"As the parliamentary candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green, I've shown that I can run energising parliamentary campaigns.

"I do this by building coalitions with all members of our party and by understanding and reflecting a vibrant and diverse community."

Applications for Labour party members to apply for the candidacy close on Thursday (August 22).

The result is expected to be announced on September 30.