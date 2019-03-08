Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Chingford and Woodford Green Labour candidate enters race to be next MP for Ilford South

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 August 2019

Bilal Mahmood is challenging council leader Jas Athwal to become Ilford South's next MP. Picture: Bilal Mahmood

Bilal Mahmood is challenging council leader Jas Athwal to become Ilford South's next MP. Picture: Bilal Mahmood

Archant

The former Chingford and Woodford Green Labour candidate has entered the race to be the next MP for Ilford South.

Bilal Mahmood, the former Labour parliamentary candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green in 2015 and 2017, has announced that he will challenge council leader Jas Athwal and Sam Tarry to become Ilford South's next MP.

Bilal made his announcement on Sunday (August 18) morning.

He said: "Growing up in a flat in Woodford Green and then Walthamstow, Ilford was a place you aspired to move to; people prospered and communities were connected.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to rebuild that sense of hope and potential by working with our local council and taking our voice to Westminster.

"I want to offer Ilford South a new start by campaigning nationally on what matters to us locally.

"As the parliamentary candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green, I've shown that I can run energising parliamentary campaigns.

"I do this by building coalitions with all members of our party and by understanding and reflecting a vibrant and diverse community."

Applications for Labour party members to apply for the candidacy close on Thursday (August 22).

The result is expected to be announced on September 30.

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour’s next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour’s next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EuroHockey: England 2 Spain 2

James Gall in action for England against Spain (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

Ilford captain Tavarasa says failing to kill off games is proving costly

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reliable West Ham keeper restores calm after opening-day mauling

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the final whistle

Former academy manager Thomas delighted hard work at Orient paid off

Richard Thomas during his time at Notts County (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Ilford Catholics nab victory over title rivals Nazeing

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists