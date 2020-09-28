Ilford Police Station to temporarily close for refurbishment

Ilford Police Station. Archant

Ilford Police Station will temporarily close in November for a much needed refurbishment.

The Met says the station is an important base within the East Area Basic Command Unit (BCU), but is outdated and needs to be modernised.

The front counter will close on Monday, November 2 and will relocate to the Barkingside Police Station for around four months.

Police say there will be no gap in services to the public.

Officers and staff will remain in contact with the public and partners throughout the refurbishment process.

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, borough commander for Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, said: “The refurbishment of Ilford Police Station is a necessary process.

“The building in its current form doesn’t provide our staff with the facilities or equipment to provide the best possible service to our communities.

“While I’m aware the temporary closure may be a concern to some residents, I would like to stress that this is temporary – this police station and its 24-hour front counter will re-open as soon as refurbishments have been completed.

“At no point will there be a gap in the ability of the public to gain immediate access to a police station in the local area.

“Barkingside Police Station, which is just under three miles away from our current base at Ilford, will be re-opened temporarily as the 24/7 front counter for communities in the local area.

“Our top priority is ensuring members of the public can access the help they need and there are a range of ways for the public to contact the police, including online via our website www.met.police.uk or on the phone via 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Additionally as a result of Covid-19 the police are asking people to use their online services where possible.

This includes reporting crimes using the online service rather than visiting a front counter.

In an emergency you should continue to call 101 or 999 if it is urgent.