‘Security guard’ mugs 90-year-old woman in Barkingside home

A man claiming to be a supermarket security guard violently robbed a 90-year-old woman in the doorway of her Barkingside home.

The great-grandmother, who did not want to be named, returned home on her mobility scooter at around 1.30pm on Sunday (December 16) after visiting Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Tanners Lane.

“Two minutes later a scruffy English bloke knocked at her door and said he was a security guard,” the victim’s daughter told the Recorder.

“He said an elderly person had left some money at a till and he was checking to see if it was her.”

The pensioner denied that she had lost any money.

She reluctantly pulled out her purse and showed him some notes to prove it.

“He snatched the cash from her and then shoved her down on the ground,” the daughter said.

“She fell on her back on the floor and couldn’t get back up again.”

He then ran off.

Luckily her phone was close enough to her that she was able to dial 999, she added.

The victim’s daughter told the Recorder the mugger, believed to be in his 50s, was dressed in completely in black with a black cap and was unshaven.

“I’m just devastated about it,” she said.

“What I want is for other people to be forewarned.”

An East Area Command spokesman confirmed that the incident is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We’re supporting the police with their investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 4425646/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.