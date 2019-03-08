Barkingside man jailed for murder after deliberately crashing car into Brent Council worker causing fatal injuries

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS Archant

A Barkingside man who drove on the wrong side of the road before deliberately driving into a Brent council worker and causing his victim fatal injuries has been convicted of murder and jailed for 15 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camisan Emanuvel, 36, of Starch House Lane, struck 27-year-old Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan with his Audi A3 in Ealing Road, Alperton, in the early hours of April 16 this year.

The attack stemmed from a dispute between two groups who had arrived to the area brandishing weapons such as poles, sticks and bottles.

Emanuvel was convicted of one count of murder on Friday, October 25, following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was sentenced on the same day.

Having been struck by the car, Mr Kasivisuwanathan suffered a broken leg and fractured nose, but further complications meant that the injuries proved fatal and he was pronounced dead some hours later in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Emanuvel drove away from the scene without stopping and was later stopped by police who noticed his cracked windscreen.

Sarah Dale, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This death stemmed from planned violence between two groups of men who had driven to Alperton intent on a violent confrontation. Camisan Emanuvel used his car as a weapon, driving on the wrong side of the road at speed - and right into the victim.

"Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan had been standing visibly in the middle of road with his back to the car - he stood no chance of avoiding the car.

"Emanuvel claimed he did not know about the clash between the groups and had innocently driven through the area.

"On failing to stop after the collision he said did not know he had struck anyone with his car and was simply trying to get to safety.

"Using CCTV evidence of the attack, eyewitness accounts and information from the forensic collision investigator, the prosecution was able to prove that Emanuvel deliberately drove his car at the victim and intended to cause him serious harm.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Kasivisuwanathan.

"I hope this conviction provides some comfort to them."