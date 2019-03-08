Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA Archant

Three men from Goodmayes, East Ham and Leyton have been jailed for conning elderly customers of a Stoke Newington bank out of more than £390,000.

Babar Hussain of Caulfield Road, East Ham, was jailed for five years and four months. Picture: NCA Babar Hussain of Caulfield Road, East Ham, was jailed for five years and four months. Picture: NCA

Taminder Virdi, aged 33, of Talbot Gardens, Goodmayes, and Abubakar Salim, aged 36, from Vicarage Road, Leyton, both worked at the same TSB branch in Stoke Newington in 2014, and were caught transferring funds out of customer accounts into 65 fraudulent beneficiary accounts they had opened.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) was able to prove that these accounts were controlled by accountant Babar Hussain, aged 40, of Caulfield Road, East Ham.

On Friday, May 3, all three were sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court.

Virdi was jailed for three years and six months, Salim for four years and Hussain for five years and four months.

NCA officers began investigating the trio when one of the eight victims, all of whom were in their 70s, reported that £56,000 had been transferred out of their bank account without consent.

That money was then deposited into seven beneficiary accounts opened in different names.

Abubakar Salim, of Vicarage Road, Leyton, was jailed for four years. Picture: NCA Abubakar Salim, of Vicarage Road, Leyton, was jailed for four years. Picture: NCA

Hussain was arrested in July 2016 and officers recovered a number of fraudulently obtained genuine driving licences, which Virdi and Salim used along with fake gas and electric bills to open up the beneficiary accounts.

When he was interviewed, Hussain claimed that part of his work in the community involved opening and managing bank accounts for those just arriving in the UK with no fixed address.

Messages stored on Hussain's mobile phone identified other victims of fraud, where Virdi and Salim abused their position within the bank to access their accounts and transfer money into beneficiary accounts.

Virdi was arrested in November 2016 and Salim in May 2017. At the time of Virdi's arrest, he had left TSB having resigned following an internal investigation into his fraudulent activities and was working for Santander.

Investigations found that Virdi continued offending whist employed at Santander. He was immediately suspended following his arrest.

Taminder Virdi of Talbot Gardens, Goodmayes, was jailed for three years and six months. Picture: NCA Taminder Virdi of Talbot Gardens, Goodmayes, was jailed for three years and six months. Picture: NCA

Santander fully supported the NCA's investigation.

Salim was also subject to an internal investigation at TSB and dismissed.

Following the internal investigations, TSB reported the incidents to the police and assisted the NCA fully with the investigation.

All three were charged with fraud by abuse of position and money laundering.

Hussain pleaded guilty to all offences before the start of his trial on March 25 this year.

Virdi and Salim were found guilty on April 29 following a six-week trial.

Mike Hulett, Head of Operations at the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit, said: "Hussain is a professional money launderer who used his accountancy knowledge to steal hundreds of thousands of pounds from elderly banking customers.

"He was aided by two corrupt bank workers who abused their positions of trust, using false documents to set up bank accounts to launder the hard earned savings of their unsuspecting victims.

"As soon as the first victim reported the theft we used our specialist cyber capabilities to follow the money and established the real world identities of these criminals.

"We are committed to working with partners to target professional enablers involved in cyber crime.

"Anyone who is concerned about suspicious activity linked to their bank accounts should contact their bank provider and report what's happened to Action Fraud via www.actionfraud.police.uk".

All the customers who lost money were fully reimbursed by the banks.