Search

Advanced search

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

PUBLISHED: 20:43 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:38 26 April 2020

A one-year-old girl died in a possible stabbing in a home in Newbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

A one-year-old girl died in a possible stabbing in a home in Newbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A one-year old girl is dead from a possible stabbing in Newbury Park.

Police were called at 5:30pm today (Sunday, April 26) to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North.

A one-year old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a 40-year-old man and three-year-old boy have been taken to a major trauma centre as a priority for treatment.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

London’s Air Ambulance was sent along with three ambulance crews, two medics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and two incident response officers after being called at 5:41pm to reports of a stabbing.

Enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

A one-year-old girl died in a possible stabbing in a home in Newbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Most Read

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

A one-year-old girl died in a possible stabbing in a home in Newbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

A one-year-old girl died in a possible stabbing in a home in Newbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Essex FA activities to keep children occupied

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Recorder letters: Posties, Dagenham FC, mental health and Brexit

We need to find a new way of communicating with our posties during lockdown.

Saint Francis Hospice therapists teaching patients self-care techniques

Klaire Craven with a bespoke aromatherapy blend and information for patients. She says she misses the face-to-face contact. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice
Drive 24