One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

A one-year-old girl died in a possible stabbing in a home in Newbury Park. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A one-year old girl is dead from a possible stabbing in Newbury Park.

Police were called at 5:30pm today (Sunday, April 26) to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North.

A one-year old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a 40-year-old man and three-year-old boy have been taken to a major trauma centre as a priority for treatment.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

London’s Air Ambulance was sent along with three ambulance crews, two medics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and two incident response officers after being called at 5:41pm to reports of a stabbing.

Enquiries continue.