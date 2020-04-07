Ram raiders smash into Woodford Green shop and escape before police arrive

Police were called to the Woodford Green Sainsbury’s shop in the early hours this morning to reports of a ram raid.

A vehicle drove into the front of the shop, in The Broadway, before 1am this morning but it is not believed they gained access to the inside of the store.

No arrests have been made yet and the store is temporarily closed.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Police were called at 00:58hrs on Tuesday, April 7 to reports of a ram raid at a shop on The Broadway, Woodford Green.

“A vehicle was driven into the front of the store; it is not believed access was gained.

“The occupants made off prior to police attendance.

“No arrests have been made.”

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s added: “Our Woodford Green Local is temporarily closed following an incident and we’re supporting the police with their investigation.

“We’re working to reopen as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”