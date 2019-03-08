Liverpudlian who fractured woman's ribs in late-night row at Woodford Green hotel bar sentenced

A man from Liverpool who left a woman with fractured ribs after assaulting her in the bar of a Woodford Green hotel will not be going to prison after he received a suspended sentence.

Joseph Shaun Ryan, of Lumley Street, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Barkingside Magistrate's Court today (September 5).

The 28-year-old had been staying at the Prince Regent Hotel in Manor Road whilst visiting his girlfriend, who lives in London.

At 3am on February 3 this year, Ryan approached a group of women at the hotel's bar and began talking to them.

His girlfriend then appeared and an argument broke out over the women attempting to talk to her boyfriend.

The row ended with Ryan kicking one of the women in the torso. She was left seriously bruised and, upon visiting a hospital, was diagnosed with a number of fractured ribs.

Ryan told the court's probation services that the group of women had "insulted him" during the argument and that he had simply "pushed the victim once with his foot".

No alcohol was involved, as Ryan told the court he had only had half a pint of lager that evening.

The court was informed that probation services had deemed Ryan a low risk of reoffending but a medium risk of harm due to his "poor emotional control in times of conflict".

A probation officer did however praise "his attitude of regret and remorse".

Ryan was handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He will also be required to carry out 160 hours of unpaid community work, and a 30-day one-to-one rehabilitation course to work on his emotional control.

The labourer, who told the court he had not been able to work recently due to anxiety caused by the criminal proceedings against him, was also ordered to pay £200 to the courts and a compensation payment of £100 to his victim.

It is expected responsibility for his probation requirements will be transferred to the appropriate authorities in Liverpool.

Passing sentence, chief magistrate Nigel Bower told Ryan: "Can I remind you, sir, that if you wander down to these parts again your behaviour is something that must be taken into account."