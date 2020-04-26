Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media. Archant

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Ilford this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at approximately 3:40pm today (Sunday, April 26) to reports of a man seen in possession of a firearm near Ilford Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested three men who remain in custody.

In a video posted to social media an armed officer is seen chasing a man on foot down Ilford Lane while armed officers restrain another man while a crowd watches.

This incident is not believed to be connected to the stabbing in Newbury Park later in the day where a one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were killed.