Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase
PUBLISHED: 22:47 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:50 26 April 2020
Archant
Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Ilford this afternoon.
Police were called at approximately 3:40pm today (Sunday, April 26) to reports of a man seen in possession of a firearm near Ilford Lane.
Armed officers attended the scene and arrested three men who remain in custody.
In a video posted to social media an armed officer is seen chasing a man on foot down Ilford Lane while armed officers restrain another man while a crowd watches.
This incident is not believed to be connected to the stabbing in Newbury Park later in the day where a one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were killed.
